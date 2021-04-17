Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,354,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 903,712 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Kosmos Energy worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,892 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 89,124 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

NYSE KOS opened at $2.74 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $366.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

