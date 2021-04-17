Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTB. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

