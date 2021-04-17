Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was downgraded by Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.
About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.