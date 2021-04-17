Klaytn (KLAY) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $2.62 or 0.00004288 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $6.44 billion and approximately $110.78 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00073038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.10 or 0.00299388 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.83 or 0.00771477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00024718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,963.63 or 0.99680328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.48 or 0.00854298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,619.77 or 0.82767316 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,546,811,862 coins and its circulating supply is 2,455,291,109 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

