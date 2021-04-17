KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 38.3% in March

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 67.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 249,150 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 8,672.4% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter.

KIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 38,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,100. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

