KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $71.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

KKR opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $53.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

