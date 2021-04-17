Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Down 4.8%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.65. 12,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 510,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

