Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 271.60 ($3.55).

LON:KGF opened at GBX 351.80 ($4.60) on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 134.01 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 353.80 ($4.62). The company has a market capitalization of £7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 306.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

