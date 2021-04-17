Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $21.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

KIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

NYSE KIM opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

