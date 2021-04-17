KickToken (KICK) Market Capitalization Hits $25.68 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. In the last week, KickToken has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $25.68 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00068206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.71 or 0.00716711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00086690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00032980 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

