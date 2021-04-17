KeyCorp Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $63.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of COP opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 million, a PE ratio of -45.93, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

