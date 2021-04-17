KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Southern in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

SO opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.15. The Southern has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in The Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

