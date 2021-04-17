Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Sells $59,930.00 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Claudia Ordonez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $63.46 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

