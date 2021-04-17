Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPELY opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. Keppel has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.1492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

