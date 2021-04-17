Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.50

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kenon during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,189,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Kenon by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Kenon by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kenon by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

