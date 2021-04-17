Kelli D. Molczyk Sells 2,500 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $109,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,369.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 56.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The Buckle during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Buckle by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,063,000 after buying an additional 213,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

