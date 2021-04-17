Kcash (KCASH) Price Reaches $0.0320

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Kcash has a market cap of $14.24 million and $5.26 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kcash has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Kcash Coin Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

