Katherine Stueland Sells 19,893 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $793,133.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Katherine Stueland sold 12,443 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $533,804.70.

On Thursday, February 25th, Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

Shares of NVTA opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $60,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,051,000 after buying an additional 240,536 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $8,739,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after buying an additional 138,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

