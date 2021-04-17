Ka Seng Ao Buys 15,000 Shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Stock

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) CFO Ka Seng Ao acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.
OTCMKTS:MBTCU opened at $10.24 on Friday. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.43.
Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile
