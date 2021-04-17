JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Regis Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Regis Resources alerts:

RGRNF stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. Regis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.