Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 86.2% against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $42,765.37 and approximately $5,787.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00068070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00022021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.21 or 0.00711905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00086944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00039128 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00032918 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

