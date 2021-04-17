JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JOAN. Barclays assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.29.

JOAN stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. JOANN has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert Will purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

