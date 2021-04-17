Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RDSB. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,820.83 ($23.79).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,364 ($17.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £106.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,407.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,254.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.47%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

