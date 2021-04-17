Jefferies Financial Group Boosts TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $29.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the travel company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.65.
NASDAQ TRIP opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.
TripAdvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.