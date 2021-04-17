Jefferies Financial Group Boosts TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $29.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.65.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

