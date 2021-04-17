Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 23 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 35 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 25.88.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

