JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at HSBC

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JD. Macquarie raised their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NASDAQ JD opened at $77.49 on Thursday. JD.com has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.08. The firm has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in JD.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in JD.com by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,739,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

