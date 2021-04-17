JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at HSBC

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JD. Macquarie raised their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.50.
NASDAQ JD opened at $77.49 on Thursday. JD.com has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.08. The firm has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in JD.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in JD.com by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,739,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
