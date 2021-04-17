Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.47.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $168.90 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $178.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.19 and a 200-day moving average of $157.09.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,181 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,915,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

