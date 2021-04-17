Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Shares Up 2%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)’s stock price rose 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 1,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

About Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

