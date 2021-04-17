Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 39,024 W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 71,644.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 404,367 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 191,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

WTI opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.11 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

