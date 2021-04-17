Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of DAVIDsTEA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.35.

DAVIDsTEA Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

