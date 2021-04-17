Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

