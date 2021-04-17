Jane Street Group LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 65,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMT opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0414 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Steven E. Buller bought 9,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58,959.24 per share, for a total transaction of $535,055,103.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $658,869,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

