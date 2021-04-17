James Ralph Scapa Sells 70,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $4,421,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 11,008 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $663,232.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,238 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,424,257.02.

On Friday, March 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,845 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $109,795.95.

On Friday, March 5th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $129,498.64.

On Thursday, February 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $229,468.05.

On Tuesday, February 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $2,258,326.32.

On Tuesday, January 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,600 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,674,492.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.50 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.29. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

