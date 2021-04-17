Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $156.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.85. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.63.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

