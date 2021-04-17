Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells $1,356,250.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jabil stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

