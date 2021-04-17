J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to post $365.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.10 million and the lowest is $357.10 million. J2 Global posted sales of $332.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,142,000 after acquiring an additional 122,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in J2 Global by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in J2 Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,629 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in J2 Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.92. 4,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,892. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.91. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

