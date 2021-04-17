IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 124.0% from the March 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IZEA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

IZEA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. 40,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,127,723. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.93.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

