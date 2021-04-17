Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.28

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.28 and last traded at C$8.20, with a volume of 1522163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.80.

IVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -336.40.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

