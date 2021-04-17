Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the March 15th total of 69,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.83. 16,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 1.38. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. Research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

