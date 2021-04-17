ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE ITT opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.88. ITT has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ITT by 65.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 169.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ITT by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

