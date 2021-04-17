iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Stock Position Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.36% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $177.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.81. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.10.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

