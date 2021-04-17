iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.97. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.