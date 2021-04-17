iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after buying an additional 91,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,953. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $106.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

