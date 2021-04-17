iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $224.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.94 and a 200-day moving average of $204.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

