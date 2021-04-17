iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.65. 23,283,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,726,344. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

