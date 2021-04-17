iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 58,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,747. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

