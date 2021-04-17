iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Raised by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,311 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $66.93.

