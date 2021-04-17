Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson Sells 625 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $23,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE IRM opened at $38.04 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $86,871,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 566.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 421,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

