iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 176,795 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $70,264,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ opened at $15.17 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

IQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

