IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Trevor Ness Sells 2,938 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IPGP opened at $223.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.66 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.